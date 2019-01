People for People Charter School has announced it will be closed Wednesday, January 16 due to fire damage sustained in a fire Tuesday night.Firefighters responded to the school on the 800 block of North Broad Street just before 9 p.m.There is no word on the origin of the fire or the extent of the damage to the building.In addition to classes being canceled, all after-school activities including all athletic programs and professional development sessions scheduled for Wednesday are canceled as well.For further information, familys are urged to check the School District of Philadelphia's website. ------