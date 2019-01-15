EDUCATION

People for People Charter School closed Wednesday due to fire

People for People Charter School closed Wednesday due to fire, as seen on Action News at 10 p.m., January 15, 2019

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
People for People Charter School has announced it will be closed Wednesday, January 16 due to fire damage sustained in a fire Tuesday night.

Firefighters responded to the school on the 800 block of North Broad Street just before 9 p.m.

There is no word on the origin of the fire or the extent of the damage to the building.

In addition to classes being canceled, all after-school activities including all athletic programs and professional development sessions scheduled for Wednesday are canceled as well.

For further information, familys are urged to check the School District of Philadelphia's website.

Related Topics:
educationphilly newsbuilding fireschool closings
