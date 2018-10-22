The Perkiomen Valley school district is addressing the safety of its school facilities.
District officials held a meeting Monday night to discuss updates needed at South Elementary School, the district's oldest building.
The school recently was sanitized for some mold issues.
To prevent future problems, the district is considering replacing windows, doors, and carpeting among other improvements.
Another meeting is scheduled for next Monday.
