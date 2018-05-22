EDUCATION

Philadelphia students protesting bill to arm teachers

Students to protest bill to arm teachers.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Thirty high school students from Northeast Philadelphia are protesting a proposal to arm teachers in Pennsylvania schools.

The students from Excel Academy South boarded buses Tuesday morning to drive to Harrisburg, where they will meet with lawmakers about Senate Bill 383.

The measure would allow public school staff to carry firearms in the classroom.

Supporters believe it would provide an extra layer of protection in case of a school shooting.

But the students Action News spoke to say they disagree.

"I definitely don't think that's a solution. If anything that makes an even bigger problem. because at that point if teachers are bringing guns, there might be some students that feel as though they should be armed with guns. We're here for an education, not to be target practice," student Felicitie Comers said.

The gun proposal was passed by the state senate last year.

It's on Tuesday's agenda for the House.
