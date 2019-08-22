Philadelphia 11th Annual Back 2 School celebration

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Parents and students came by the hundreds to this Philadelphia back to school event. They all know time is ticking. Summer is coming to an end and school will soon be in session.
"I am ready for back to school and I can't wait until they get out of the house," said Shalonda Judon of South Philadelphia.
With that in mind, the Philadelphia School District is making sure students are prepared when the bells ring. It's why they are holding this 11th annual Back 2 School event at the School of the Future.
"Families are just really hungry for being able to get some resources and information about schools. We have backpack giveaways, there is a lot of information about nutrition and how to get your kid ready for back to school," said Megan Lello - Philadelphia School District.
The event was free and the mission was clear.
"To make sure our families that are underprivileged who may not have the means to do these things to get ready for school but secondly, we want to create a level of excitement and a level of engagement," said Dr. William Hite, Superintendent for the Philadelphia School District.
There were no pop quizzes or homework assignments for this school event.
Instead, the district celebrated back to school by giving away free supplies, backpacks and much more. There were also free hair cuts for the boys and complementary styling for the girls.
Parents, like Sabrina Sumpter, are excited for a new school year and a fresh start.
"The Summer has been great and I look forward to him accomplishing Math, reading and just doing better in school because he plays football and he loves sports but I am trying to get him into the books," Sabrina Sumpter of West Philadelphia
This wasn't just a back to school giveaway. There was also on-site registration, live entertainment, a Kids Zone with educational games and much more. It was a chance to see old friends and meet new ones.
"My summer was really fun. I went to camp and had trips and stuff and I am excited to see all my friends and hopefully, I make it through the school year," said Simiyah Rhines- Germantown
This event highlights a very important message that school is right around the corner. Classes for the Philadelphia School District will begin Tuesday, September 3.
For more, you can check out the district's back to school resource page here: https://www.philasd.org/face/backtoschool/
