Philadelphia in-person learning expands for pre-K through 2nd graders

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- More public school students are returning to in-person learning in Philadelphia under a hybrid model.This week, 98 schools within the School District of Philadelphia have reopened for hybrid-learning Pre-K through second grade.This announcement comes as good news for a lot of parents and students who've been anxious to return to in-person learning.The bad news is that there is still no timeline for everyone else from third grade through 12th grade.Monica Lewis, the school district spokesperson, says that while getting everyone back into school buildings is a priority, doing it safely, has to be at the center of the plan."We do know that there are other groups of students who do need to get into a classroom and get that face-to-face learning with teachers, and so we are working very hard with our partners to make sure that happens," said Lewis.Lewis also shares news regarding parents whose child is eligible for the hybrid model but previously opted out of any form of in-person learning.Anyone in that category is allowed to opt back in, but you need to fill out the district's Learning Model Selection Survey, and you need to do it before next Tuesday.Lewis added that any decision you make for your child is not etched in stone."Any parent, whether they've chosen this hybrid learning model last fall, or if they choose this week if they decide that they want their children to return to digital learning, they can absolutely do so," she said.In other words, if you opt back in, you can still opt back out if you choose at a later date.