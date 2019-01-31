EDUCATION

Philadelphia public, archdiocesan schools remain open

EMBED </>More Videos

Dangerous cold closes schools, but not all. Katherine Scott reports during Action News Mornings on January 31, 2019.

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Dozens of schools in the Delaware Valley are either closed or opening late Thursday due to the bitter cold temperatures, but not all.

The School District of Philadelphia and Archdiocese of Philadelphia schools remain open at regular time.

The Philadelphia School District does have an alert on its website to keep checking the status of bus routes Thursday morning.

The site shows bus routes with delays over 15 minutes.


Students who take a SEPTA bus to school should check SEPTA's Twitter account (@SEPTA) for up to date info on delays.

SEPTA's emergency operations center opened early.

The transit agency is working to make sure the cold doesn't put the brakes on the morning commute.

Crews are monitoring lines to ensure switches don't freeze and tracks stay heated to keep the trains running smoothly.

-----
Follow us on YouTube
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
educationphilly newsphiladelphia school districtphiladelphia archdioceseschool closingscold
(Copyright ©2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
EDUCATION
Bucks County school holds mini dance-off for pediatric research
Fishtown school remains closed after church collapse
Deadline for Philadelphia charter school applications
Deadline arrives to apply for charter schools in Philly
More Education
Top Stories
AccuWeather Alert: Dangerous Cold, Bitter Wind Chills Today
Check School Closings and Delays
Looking at the 2-hour delay difference in temps, wind chills
LIVE TEMPERATURES: Tracking wind chill numbers in Philly area
School Closings
Find out which schools are closed in your district.
Blowtorch used to thaw frozen hydrants during N.J. fire
Polar vortex: Iowa college student found dead on campus
Infant liquid ibuprofen recalled over safety concerns
DA: HIV positive Yardley man arrested for prostitution
Show More
Dozen cars catch fire at Newark Airport parking garage
Feds indict powerful Philly union boss, councilman, others
2 New Castle firefighters injured after being trapped
More News