Philadelphia school district offering expanded summer learning programs

Beginning the week of June 28, the district will offer programs for students in Pre-k through 12th grade.
Right now, the district plans to host the programs at 24 schools throughout the city.
But based on registration, the number of locations could increase to 39.
"We know it's summer, and while the kids have been virtual we want them to be in person and recap and have an opportunity to gain some of the opportunities they missed during the year," said Deputy Mayor Cynthia Figueroa.
Program options include:
PreK and Kindergarten virtual transition program to provide instruction for the earliest learners and help families and children feel confident about starting school in the fall.
Rising grades one to eight programs for additional ELA/Math skills and project-based learning, art, music and PE.
Extended School Year (ESY) program will serve students who require special education supports and services to maintain progress and meet their most critical goals, as determined by the student's IEP.
English Learners, specifically newcomers and students with limited or interrupted formal education, will have English language development programs
Traditional Summer Bridge option has been expanded to include grades nine and 10.
Quarter 5 Program, high school students entering grades 10, 11, or 12 and current seniors who have failed a course during the 2020-2021 school year will have additional time to improve grades, gain mastery of course content and skills, work towards proficiency, and earn credits they need to stay on track towards graduation and be successful.
Career Immersion Program has expanded so students can gain deeper insight into a specific major or career through paid work-experience and advice from experts in the field.
For more information and to register, visit this page at the school district's website.