Philadelphia school nurses getting vaccinated Friday prior to students' return next month

The school nurses are able to get vaccinated starting Friday at a clinic set up at Lincoln High School in Northeast Philadelphia. The event is invite-only, according to city officials.
This next step in the process is especially important as pre-K through 2nd graders are getting ready to return to the classes in February.
The students will be among the first to begin in-person learning in the district this school year.
Additional health care workers across our region are continuing to receive the vaccine during Phase 1a, but it's a waiting game on how to move forward in many areas, including Chester and Montgomery counties.
They're backed up as more groups are being added to Phase 1a, such as those over 65 and people 16 to 64 with certain medical conditions.
County officials said there just isn't enough vaccine to go around and that they're overwhelmed with people requesting appointments.
"Some phone lines are crashing. Some websites are crashing and we can't speed this up until vaccine comes," said Jeanne Casner, Director of Chester County Health Department.
"We have a lot of people whose expectation was that they would be able to vaccinated soon and, unfortunately, I am sorry to say that is just not the case," said Montgomery County Commissioner Dr. Val Arkoosh.
In Camden County, New Jersey, officials say they plan on opening more clinics in coming weeks.
A major goal there is to reach Black and Latino communities hit hardest by COVID-19.
Like other counties, Philadelphia is working to create a new website where people can register their interest in getting the vaccine.
Many links with information on the distribution of the vaccine in this region can be found at 6abc.com/links.