School District of Philadelphia works to fix connection issues for Day 2

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Students in the School District of Philadelphia are expected to see improvements on Thursday as they log on for their second day of school.

A slow server caused connectivity issues for students on the first day.

"Well it is based on volume and you can imagine having 130,000 students log on at the same time, so there have been some delays. We're working to expand our servers and make any changes that will help speed up the process for people moving forward," said school district spokesperson Monica Lewis.


Students in the School District of Philadelphia are starting the school year on Wednesday, but they won't be in the classroom.



Teams worked late into the night to address the server issues.

The school district issued thousands of laptops to students in recent months as the district is operating with a fully remote learning schedule through at least the first quarter.



"We will not be counting students absent if there are extenuating circumstances, and it is an extenuating circumstance if in fact you could not log on because of the server or you did not have the technology," said Superintendent Dr. William Hite.

There are three designated technology support centers around the city, which will be open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Families and students can also call 215-400-4444 or email FamilyTechSupport@philasd.org.
