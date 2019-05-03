Education

Phillies surprise music teacher for being 2019 All Star Teacher

Phillies surprise music teacher for being 2019 All Star Teacher. Christie Ileto reports during Action News at 4 p.m. on May 3, 2019.

DARBY, Pa. (WPVI) -- A Philadelphia music teacher got an emotional surprise!

He's known as the pied piper of Walnut Street Elementary School.

Andew Kruc has been transforming the school's music program for the last couple of years, and Friday he wasn't just recognized for his work by his peers, but also by the Phillies!

On Friday, the team surprised him at a school assembly for being a 2019 "All-Star" Teacher, bringing the beloved music teacher to tears.

"I haven't cried in years and you made me cry today. Good tears! So thank you so much," said Kruc.
The elementary school's principal submitted an essay he wrote about Kruc to the Phillies explaining how he's transformed their music program.

His rhythmic words, according to Principal Williams, get your feet and hands moving and have inspired even the most reluctant student to learn through musical inspiration.

The school's instrument and choir program grew from fewer than 10 students to over 60 since he took over the music program.

"Mr. Kruc you're an inspiration to these kids as are all of these other teachers in this room," said Mickey Morandini.

He continued, "And I can promise you this, all these kids will never ever forget you, and you will be in their lives forever."
