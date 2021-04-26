philadelphia school district

Philadelphia 3rd through 5th graders return for in-person learning under hybrid plan

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Philly 3rd to 5th graders return for in-person hybrid learning

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Thousands of Philadelphia elementary students are returning to the classroom Monday part-time under the district's hybrid plan.

All 3rd through 5th grade students get their turn to come back to the classroom for a mix of in-person and virtual learning.

Thousands of Pre-K through 2nd grade students have already been in the classroom for more than a month.

They returned in two waves last month to nearly 100 schools that have been outfitted with air purifiers and plexiglass partitions.

It was a bumpy road to get to this point.

Leaders of the district and teachers' union debated and delayed the reopening of schools until they agreed on safety measures, which included making the vaccine available to all teachers and staff.

Now, the district is focused on the what the return will look like in the future.

"We do want to see all of our children return to some form of in-person learning for the next school year, but we also have a number of activities and programs in place that will be coming up to help our students throughout the course for the summer," Philadelphia School District spokesperson Monica Lewis.

Looking ahead, all 6th through 9th graders who have not yet returned can do so in just a couple of weeks starting on May 10.

They will be part of the last wave of students to return to the classroom this school year.

Everyone else will remain all-virtual with the goal of getting them back into the classroom for the start of school in the fall.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationphiladelphiaphiladelphia school districtstudentscovid 19
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
PHILADELPHIA SCHOOL DISTRICT
Parents want Philly schools to open in-person learning to all students
Bodine senior wins prestigious Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation Scholarship
Philly school district announces last hybrid phase, outdoor graduation
Philadelphia school district expands summer learning programs
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Most memorable moments from the 93rd Oscars
NJ reopening announcement expected today
Full list of 2021 Oscar winners
Delaware officer fighting for his life after assault at home; suspect arrested
Lower Merion investigating COVID outbreak in 2nd grade class
Rally held in memory of Walter Wallace Jr.
Victims of violence memorialized in South Jersey
Show More
Philly mom helping others find COVID-19 vaccine appointments
ShopLocalish: Get the look of stars on a budget with these deals
Man charged with infecting 22 people with COVID
Driver crashes into Tioga-Nicetown house
1 shot in Norristown
More TOP STORIES News