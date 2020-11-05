Philadelphia School District expected to give update on reopening classrooms to students

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=7029942" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The School District of Philadelphia is planning for students to begin a hybrid learning option next month.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The School District of Philadelphia is expected to give an update Thursday on when schools will reopen to students.The district's goal has been to have some students back into their physical classrooms on Nov. 30.However, Superintendent William Hite acknowledged the growing number of COVID-19 cases may delay the district's plan to reopen schools.The Philadelphia Department of Public Health announced 399 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the city on Wednesday. That brings the number of confirmed cases to 45,981.Last week, parents of children in Pre-K through 2nd grade were able to choose if their child would remain all virtual going forward or would switch to the newly offered hybrid model.In hybrid learning, there will be three groups and students will have in-person instruction a few days a week:, who attend in-person learning on Monday and Tuesday;, who attend in-person learning on Thursday and Friday;andstudents.On Wednesdays, all students learn remotely.Teachers will deliver in-person instruction to the one group, and live stream to the other two groups at the same time.The district said it is starting with the youngest students for the hybrid learning plan because "research supports that they benefit most from in-person learning."Students with complex needs in 3rd through 9th grade would be phased in sometime in January.Students in 9th grade and CTE students would follow next at a time yet to be determined.Other grades would be phased in, based on conditions, over the following weeks.