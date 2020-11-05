philadelphia school district

Philadelphia School District expected to give update on reopening classrooms to students

In hybrid learning, there will be three groups and students will have in-person instruction a few days a week.
By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The School District of Philadelphia is expected to give an update Thursday on when schools will reopen to students.

The district's goal has been to have some students back into their physical classrooms on Nov. 30.

However, Superintendent William Hite acknowledged the growing number of COVID-19 cases may delay the district's plan to reopen schools.

The Philadelphia Department of Public Health announced 399 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the city on Wednesday. That brings the number of confirmed cases to 45,981.

Last week, parents of children in Pre-K through 2nd grade were able to choose if their child would remain all virtual going forward or would switch to the newly offered hybrid model.



RELATED: Philadelphia School District plans to begin hybrid learning option next month
EMBED More News Videos

The School District of Philadelphia is planning for students to begin a hybrid learning option next month.



In hybrid learning, there will be three groups and students will have in-person instruction a few days a week:

A Students, who attend in-person learning on Monday and Tuesday;

B Students, who attend in-person learning on Thursday and Friday;
and 100% digital students.

On Wednesdays, all students learn remotely.



Teachers will deliver in-person instruction to the one group, and live stream to the other two groups at the same time.

The district said it is starting with the youngest students for the hybrid learning plan because "research supports that they benefit most from in-person learning."

Students with complex needs in 3rd through 9th grade would be phased in sometime in January.

Students in 9th grade and CTE students would follow next at a time yet to be determined.

Other grades would be phased in, based on conditions, over the following weeks.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationphiladelphiaback to schoolphiladelphia school districtteachersstudentscovid 19
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
PHILADELPHIA SCHOOL DISTRICT
Deadline today for some Philly parents on sending their kids back to class
Pandemic hitting families with kids with special needs especially hard
Philadelphia School District releases hybrid learning model
West Philadelphia principal named national principal of the year
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Officers in Walter Wallace Jr. shooting identified; bodycam video released
LIVE: Watch Action News 'The Rush'
Trump sues in Pennsylvania, Georgia, Michigan; asks for Wis. recount
Pennsylvania vote counting continues amid protest, lawsuit
LIVE Election Results for Pa., NJ and Del.
Father, 9-month-old son found shot inside vehicle
2020 presidential election results: Biden stands on the brink of winning
Show More
NJ votes to legalize marijuana - now what?
NJ bans single-use plastic, paper bags in stores, food businesses
AccuWeather: Nice and Mild Today, Near Record Warmth This Weekend
Morning Moms: Teacher tires out baby before class
Nurse doubles as block captain to keep neighborhood safe through pandemic
More TOP STORIES News