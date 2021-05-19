Philadelphia officials plan to have all students back in the classroom this fall

"Our goal for the upcoming 2021-2022 school year is to safely welcome all of our students back to school for in-person learning five days a week beginning on Tuesday, August 31, 2021, which is the first day of school," Hite said.
Ahead of the restart, district families are invited to take a survey to share what excites and concerns them about the return to in-person learning.
According to the district's website, officials are exploring a 100% digital learning option for families for whom a return to in-person learning would pose a significant challenge. Hybrid learning (a mix of in-person and digital learning) will not be offered next school year.
Officials said they plan to reevaluate all school buildings this summer and will continue to monitor CDC guidelines.
"We're committed to a plan to get children back five days a week," Hite said. "We're still in the process of creating those plans together."
Earlier this month, students in 6th through 9th grades returned to the classroom under a hybrid learning plan for the remainder of this school year.
It was the district's third and final phase of its hybrid rollout for the year.
The hybrid model consists of two days of in-person learning and three days of digital learning.
Seniors are able to celebrate their graduation at in-person ceremonies this year. The events will be held outdoors in accordance with capacity limits.