Philadelphia Board of Education votes to begin school year with all-virtual plan

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Philadelphia School Board has voted to begin the school year online.

The Board announced its approval of an all-virtual plan during a 7-1 vote on Thursday afternoon.

Superintendent Dr. William Hite says the school year will begin virtually on September 2.

RELATED: Philadelphia school leaders update public on proposal for all-virtual learning
Philadelphia School District leaders provided additional details Wednesday on the newly modified proposal for all classes to be held online in the fall.



Classes will be held virtually until at least November 17, which marks the end of the first grading period.

Then, the district would make a decision whether to remain completely online or transition to a hybrid model going into the winter.

"We would only move into a hybrid if, in fact, the milestones are appropriate and the guidance we receive from the health commissioner allows us to move to some form of in-person instruction," Hite said.

RELATED: Philadelphia School District addresses food and internet concerns during virtual learning
The School District of Philadelphia addressed two big concerns that were brought up since the pandemic began.



The school district continues its effort to help families in need bridge the digital divide.

Hite said they will continue to distribute Chromebooks to those students who are in need of a device for virtual learning.

"We remain in constant communication with local legislators and business leaders to see how we can make sure all of our families have access to reliable internet service," said Hite.

This story will be updated.
