Philadelphia Board of Education expected to approve all-virtual plan

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Philadelphia School Board is expected to approve a new plan to begin the school year online.Superintendent Dr. William Hite said the plan will push back the start of the school year from August 31 to September 2.Under the proposal, classes would be held virtually until November 17.Then, the district would make a decision whether to remain completely online or transition to a hybrid model going into the winter."We would only move into a hybrid if, in fact, the milestones are appropriate and the guidance we receive from the health commissioner allows us to move to some form of in-person instruction," Hite said.The school district continues its effort to help families in need bridge the digital divide.Hite said they will continue to distribute Chromebooks to those students who are in need of a device for virtual learning."We remain in constant communication with local legislators and business leaders to see how we can make sure all of our families have access to reliable internet service," said Hite.The Board of Education will consider the proposed changes to the back-to-school plan at its meeting Thursday afternoon.