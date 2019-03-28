Education

Philadelphia School Board to vote Thursday on controversial issue

EMBED <>More Videos

Philadelphia School Board to vote Thursday on controversial issue. John Rawlins reports during Action News at 4:30 p.m. on March 28, 2019.

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Philadelphia School Board Thursday is expected to vote on a proposal to require all its high schools use metal detectors.

Currently, the Philadelphia School District says 46 of 49 of the district's high schools use walk-through metal detectors and X-ray scanners. Three do not. Board members who are proponents say all schools should uniformly use the security equipment.

The District says last year security personnel using metal detectors and scanners confiscated three fire firearms, 5 BB guns, and 87 cutting instruments.

The three schools that do not use the equipment are magnet schools. The schools are the Workshop School, Science Leadership Academy and the Science Leadership Academy at Berber.

Some students in those schools working with the Philadelphia Student Union are highly critical of the measure before the board.

They question the effectiveness of metal detectors. Some view the proposal as part of the so-called "school to prison pipeline," part of what they believe is a larger effort to intimidate minority students.

Julien Terrell the executive director of the Philadelphia Student Union explained, "Students are walking up to their school the first thing that they see is a metal detector."

He went on to say, "When they go in there they don't feel safe, they don't feel like they are being treated like future leaders of society. They feel like they are being treated like criminals."

Critics of the proposal are urging school board members to delay the vote, then talk to students and parents from the three schools to consider other ways to improve safety inside the trio of schools.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationsafetyhigh schoolphilly newsschool board
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Death penalty for man who raped, murdered girlfriend's daughter
Driver crashes into Famous Footwear in Northeast Philadelphia
Trump backs off Special Olympics funding cut
Police searching for burglars targeting Warminster neighborhood
2 sanitation workers injured in trash truck explosion
5-time DUI offender faces judge; victim's family fighting to change laws
Proposal kicks off Phillies Opening Day
Show More
Opening Day! Jamie Apody talks to Phillies GM, Matt Klentak
Police: Father-son duo facing drug charges in Wilmington
Landlord accused of stealing from dead tenant
Card skimmer detector being used at N.J. gas stations
Dad goes viral after video shows him belting 'Ave Maria' at Disney World
More TOP STORIES News