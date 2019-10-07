Philadelphia community to express concerns over asbestos in schools during town hall meetings

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Parents and students of a pair of Philadelphia high schools will have an opportunity to express their concerns and offer input into district plans to relocate the student body after the discovery of asbestos within the shared building.
Students were ousted last month from the building used by the Science Leadership Academy and Ben Franklin High School after asbestos was found in the wake of a major construction project. Approximately 1,000 students are impacted.
As of Friday, the students had missed a total of seven days of class.
"Yesterday she actually broke down for the first time because she's a senior. She's overwhelmed, it's the regular crisis of senior year," said Leslie Marant, whose daughter is a senior at SLA.
Adding to the stress for Marant's daughter, she and a thousand of her classmates won't be returning to their high schools anytime soon.
On Friday, Dr. William Hite, the superintendent of the School District of Philadelphia announced that students won't be returning to their school in Spring Garden anytime soon and will be relocated to new buildings.
The announcement as to where the students will be relocated is expected Tuesday, after the district holds a pair of town hall meetings for parents to ask questions and give their input.
The first meeting will be held at the School District of Philadelphia administration building at 440 N. Broad Street at 9 a.m. for the Ben Franklin High School community. The second meeting will be held at the same location at 5:30 p.m. for those in the Science Leadership Academy community.
Marant and other parents are calling on the district to not only remove the asbestos while the students are displaced but to finish the delayed construction project which has inconvenienced students and staff and threatened their health.
"What I want Dr. Hite to hear is that whatever solution he comes up with must be a viable solution for the foreseeable future. This isn't just an issue of asbestos remediation," said Marant.
