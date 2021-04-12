Philadelphia school district announces last hybrid phase, outdoor graduation

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The School District of Philadelphia released information about the last phase of its hybrid learning plan, along with details about graduation for seniors.The district announced Phase III of its hybrid learning plan on Monday.It will allow for some in-person learning for students in grades 6 to 9 who have not yet returned, and for students with complex needs in grades 10 through 12.Hybrid learning for those students will begin the week of May 10.Families will be able to select hybrid learning between April 20 and April 27.The hybrid model consists of two days of in-person learning and three days of digital learning.Phase III is the final phase, the district said. Any students not falling under one of the three phases will remain in 100% digital learning for the rest of the school year.Meanwhile, the district also announced students will be able to celebrate at an in-person, outdoor high school graduation ceremony in accordance with capacity limits and COVID-19 conditions.The district said it will provide free caps and gowns to graduating members of the Class of 2021. Any student who already paid for those items will be reimbursed.