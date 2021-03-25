School District of Philadelphia announces return date for 3rd-5th grade hybrid students

Officials said Thursday that students in 3rd grade through 5th grade, whose parents select the hybrid option, will be back in school on April 26.
Also eligible to return will be students with complex needs from 6th to 8th grades.
A survey will go out to parents to select this option for their children on April 6. The survey will close on April 13.
An all-digital learning option will remain available for families that do not choose to send their students back to school for hybrid learning.
The district said about 12 additional schools will need to reopen to make this a reality.
The Philadelphia Federation of Teachers is doing walk-throughs to assess the safety of those schools.
The school district says, based on the number of children in hybrid, they will keep to six feet of social distancing for now. The CDC recently said it was safe for elementary schools to maintain three feet of social distancing.
Meanwhile, additional Pre-K through 2nd grade students whose parents changed from virtual to hybrid will join their classmates on April 5.