Philadelphia school district exploring 3-tiered bell schedule for next school year

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The School District of Philadelphia is exploring the idea of switching from more than 20 different school start times to a more uniform 3-tiered bell schedule for the upcoming school year.The three school start times would be 7:30 a.m., 8:15 a.m. and 9 a.m. The later time would be for high school students.Dr. William Hite, the district superintendent, says the shift will reduce the amount of time students spend on buses, help streamline routes, and make it easier to maintain enhanced bus cleaning between routes.He says it will also help address transportation staffing challenges.Hite says some schools have already been running on this 3-tiered bell schedule."All of the schools that have been operating in-person this year, because we released this last August, have been using this schedule," Hite said.Those schools that have been utilizing the altered start times include archdiocesan and charter schools.The district is currently in the process of getting input from school leaders and will set up focus groups to hear issues from families.