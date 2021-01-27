School District of Philadelphia to announce plans for students' return to in-person learning, first time since March

The goal is to start with pre-K through 2nd grade students next month.
Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney and city Health Commissioner Dr. Thomas Farley said they want to reopen schools as soon as possible.
They said data shows that younger children aren't as likely to transmit the virus and need to return to the classroom.
The infection rate within the community was previously too high to reopen, according to city leaders.
"The lower grades are the less exposed. They're also the citizens of our city who are losing the most ground by not being in school. The earlier years of the child's education are some of the most important years and these kids are almost a year behind now," said Mayor Kenney.
As for vaccinations: more than 330 school nurses in Philadelphia received their first dose of the vaccine last week.
Right now, city leaders said it could be several weeks before teachers have access to the vaccine.
"Teachers are very important because we can help get the schools open if they're vaccinated, but they're not in contact with those sort of vulnerable people like someone who works in a nursing home," said Farley.
The district's plan aligns with President Joe Biden's efforts.
Biden has made reopening schools a top priority within his first 100 days in office and said it's possible to return safely.
"We need new ventilation systems in those schools. We need testing for people coming in and out of those classes. We need testing for teachers as well as students," Biden said.
Philadelphia school leaders will be providing details on the exact date of return, along with health and safety guidelines during a virtual press conference set for noon.
