philadelphia school district

School District of Philadelphia to announce plans for students' return to in-person learning, first time since March

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Leaders of the School District of Philadelphia will announce details Wednesday on reopening schools using a hybrid plan, which will include in-person learning for the first time since March of last year.

The goal is to start with pre-K through 2nd grade students next month.

Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney and city Health Commissioner Dr. Thomas Farley said they want to reopen schools as soon as possible.

SEE ALSO: In-person learning during pandemic is possible with the right precautions, CDC says
EMBED More News Videos

Experts from the CDC say that with the right mitigation measures, there is a path to low-risk, in-person learning.



They said data shows that younger children aren't as likely to transmit the virus and need to return to the classroom.

The infection rate within the community was previously too high to reopen, according to city leaders.

"The lower grades are the less exposed. They're also the citizens of our city who are losing the most ground by not being in school. The earlier years of the child's education are some of the most important years and these kids are almost a year behind now," said Mayor Kenney.

As for vaccinations: more than 330 school nurses in Philadelphia received their first dose of the vaccine last week.

EMBED More News Videos

The Philadelphia School District is partnering with the city to begin vaccinating school nurses before the youngest students return to the classroom next month.



Right now, city leaders said it could be several weeks before teachers have access to the vaccine.

"Teachers are very important because we can help get the schools open if they're vaccinated, but they're not in contact with those sort of vulnerable people like someone who works in a nursing home," said Farley.

The district's plan aligns with President Joe Biden's efforts.

Biden has made reopening schools a top priority within his first 100 days in office and said it's possible to return safely.

"We need new ventilation systems in those schools. We need testing for people coming in and out of those classes. We need testing for teachers as well as students," Biden said.

Philadelphia school leaders will be providing details on the exact date of return, along with health and safety guidelines during a virtual press conference set for noon.

SEE ALSO: President Biden pushes to reopen schools within 100 days as part of COVID-19 response
EMBED More News Videos

President Joe Biden is pledging to reopen most K-12 schools within 100 days -- an ambitious goal as Covid cases surge and teachers across the country fight some plans to reopen.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationphiladelphiaphiladelphia school districtcoronaviruscovid 19
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
PHILADELPHIA SCHOOL DISTRICT
Philly school nurses receive COVID vaccine prior to students' return next month
Philadelphia School District plans to bring back some students in February
Troubleshooters: Families missing payments for school bus program
39 sites added to Philadelphia student meal distribution program
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
CDC: In-person learning during pandemic is possible with the right precautions
Boy, 12, facing charges in sister's accidental shooting death
Murphy's top message to Biden: Ramp up vaccine production
Wolf pins vaccine difficulties on supply overpromises
Philadelphia minister warning others after beating COVID
NBA Hall of Famer's daughter jumps into action after brewery blast
You can rent out this Philly bookstore for a COVID-friendly date night
Show More
Schilling asks to be removed from HOF list after finishing short
Local girl's 'Leave Me Alone' song goes viral
James van Riemsdyk scores twice in Flyers 5-3 win
Kobe's high school coach remembers NBA star year after deadly crash
Police officer injured in East Oak Lane collision
More TOP STORIES News