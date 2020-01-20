Education

Philadelphia teachers' union taking legal action over asbestos in schools

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Philadelphia Teachers Union plans to take legal action over the district's handling of asbestos exposure in school buildings.

In a statement, officials from the Philadelphia Federation of Teachers say they will reveal details from their lawsuit on Monday.

"Time and again, the School District has claimed that their actions are out of an abundance of caution. What we've seen time and again is the District's willingness to throw caution to the wind and as a result put children and educators at risk," said PFT President Jerry Jordan.

McClure Elementary School in Hunting Park closed again due to asbestos

Several schools across Philadelphia have been forced to temporarily close after the discovery of exposed asbestos.

Earlier this month, the district said 174 of the district's 214 schools have asbestos somewhere inside the building.

Officials say asbestos only poses a health threat once it becomes loose and airborne.
