Philadelphia school district to discuss plans for 2021-2022

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Parents with children in the School District of Philadelphia will find out Wednesday what options will be available for students next school year.

Superintendent William Hite will hold a news conference detailing plans for the 2021-2022 school year.

Dr. Hite will be joined by Mayor Jim Kenney.

Earlier this month, students in 6th through 9th grades returned to the classroom under a hybrid learning plan for the remainder of this school year.

It was the district's third and final phase of its hybrid rollout for the year.

The hybrid model consists of two days of in-person learning and three days of digital learning.

Seniors are able to celebrate their graduation at in-person ceremonies this year. The events will be held outdoors in accordance with capacity limits.

