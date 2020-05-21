Philadelphia's virtual graduation ceremony to include surprise keynote speaker, orchestra performance

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The virtual graduation ceremony for Philadelphia high school seniors will be filled with plenty of pomp and circumstance.
The online graduation for the Class of 2020 will take place at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, June 9. It will be streamed online and on television, Superintendent Dr. William Hite said during a virtual meeting with reporters on Thursday.
The Philadelphia Orchestra will perform "Pomp and Circumstance" and the event will have a keynote speaker, who Hite called a special guest.
The ceremony will also include an original performance by a graduating senior, remarks by students and Mayor Jim Kenney, a video collage and more.
When asked about the special guest, Hite said it will be similar to when the city had former First Lady Michelle Obama speak at college signing day.
The district is currently working on a plan for students to get their caps and gowns to wear during the event.
Hite said they are also working with the Kimmel Center to host a 90-minute live stream dance party following the virtual ceremony.
