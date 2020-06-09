Philly's Class of 2020 virtual graduation today, take part in 20 for 20 celebration

Seniors will don their caps and gowns from home for a virtual commencement starting at 11 a.m. Grads will also be treated to a remote after-party to make up for missing this year's prom.
Attention Graduates, Family, & Friends: Send in your Class of 2020 videos to 6abc.com/Share!
You can watch both, the virtual graduation and the after-party, on the School District of Philadelphia's site.
After the commencement ceremony, the school district is asking Philadelphia to stand up and make some noise for the graduates!
At 1 p.m., Philly residents are invited to make 20 seconds of noise for the Class of 2020: "Applaud, play music, sing, whistle, honk a horn or even do that unique Philadelphia custom of banging a pot!"
HEY PHILLY!! Join us on June 9 at 1 p.m., to make 20 seconds of noise for the Class of 2020. Applaud, play music, sing, whistle, honk a horn or even do that unique Philadelphia custom of banging a pot! #OurClassOurFuture #SDPGrad #PHLed #Philadelphia #Classof2020 #Philly pic.twitter.com/Qhob9kE9VV— Philadelphia Schools (@PHLschools) June 7, 2020
Former Eagle Malcolm Jenkins, who participated in peaceful protests in Philadelphia and has been out front in calls for social justice, will address the city's graduating class.
He will the be they keynote speaker at the ceremony.
In announcing Jenkins' appearance, the School District of Philadelphia said the New Orleans Saints' safety is "a leader on and off the field, he is the perfect person to celebrate the resiliency and promise of our Class of 2020 grads!"
We’re pleased to announce that 2x Super Bowl champ @malcolmjenkins will be our Virtual Graduation Ceremony keynote speaker on June 9! A leader on & off the field, he is the perfect person to celebrate the resiliency and promise of our Class of 2020 grads! https://t.co/tFpY0pywgZ pic.twitter.com/z43eyRVvmm— Philadelphia Schools (@PHLschools) May 28, 2020
The graduation will also include an original performance by a graduating senior, remarks by students and Mayor Jim Kenney, a video collage and more.