PIAA to decide fate of school fall sports in Pennsylvania

By MICHAEL RUBINKAM
HARRISBURG, Pennsylvania -- The governing body for Pennsylvania interscholastic sports is expected to decide Friday whether to move forward with the fall season against the governor's recommendation that all youth sports be postponed until 2021 to help stop the spread of the coronavirus.

The board of the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association delayed the start of fall sports by two weeks after Gov. Tom Wolf on Aug. 6 urged that scholastic and recreational youth sports be put off until January, citing the pandemic.

The board was scheduled to meet at 3 p.m. Friday to decide the fate of the fall season.

The PIAA has said it was blindsided and "tremendously disappointed" by Wolf's recommendation, which is not binding, and has insisted that fall sports can be held safely. For his part, Wolf has pointed out that major collegiate leagues have independently canceled fall sports.

In Pennsylvania, some school districts and leagues have already canceled fall sports, including those in Philadelphia, Reading and Harrisburg, saying the risk of spreading the virus is too great, while others plan to play if they get the PIAA's blessing. Several Pennsylvania high schools have already reported virus cases among athletes, prompting temporary shutdowns of sports programs.

A majority of the 32-member PIAA board consists of representatives from member schools, with seats also reserved for groups representing school boards, school administrators, athletic directors and coaches, among others. The state Department of Education also has a seat.
