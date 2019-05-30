Central Bucks School District cancels classes at several schools and delays starts at others due to power outages

PENNSYLVANIA (WPVI) -- Central Bucks School District canceled classes for students in several of its schools for Thursday due to lingering power outages caused by Wednesday's round of storms.
The district issued a notification that Buckingham, Doyle, Linden, Lenape, Pine Run and CB West schools would all be closed Thursday for students.
All other CBSD schools will operate on a two-hour delay.
Staff in the closed buildings will still report to a location designated by their principals.
