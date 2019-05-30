Education

Central Bucks School District cancels classes at several schools and delays starts at others due to power outages

PENNSYLVANIA (WPVI) -- Central Bucks School District canceled classes for students in several of its schools for Thursday due to lingering power outages caused by Wednesday's round of storms.

The district issued a notification that Buckingham, Doyle, Linden, Lenape, Pine Run and CB West schools would all be closed Thursday for students.

All other CBSD schools will operate on a two-hour delay.

Staff in the closed buildings will still report to a location designated by their principals.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationpennsylvania newsschoolsschool closingsweather
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Severe storms leave widespread damage across region
2 rescued from capsized boat off Atlantic City
AccuWeather: One More Day of Severe Storms, Flash Flooding
Coast Guard suspends search after Cape May plane crash
EF2 tornado confirmed in Morgantown, NWS says
'Suspicious death' under investigation at Atlantic City casino
Child hit by line drive at Astros game, taken to hospital
Show More
Ashton Kutcher testifies at trial of man accused of murder
Tornado watch vs warning: What to do
Body found inside trash can in Frankford
SEPTA is looking for your input
Philadelphia church experiences partial wall collapse
More TOP STORIES News