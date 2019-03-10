Principal wears pajamas, streams bedtime stories on social media

A Texas elementary school teacher is taking a creative approach to getting her students more interested in reading.
Once a week, Belinda George puts on pajama's and reads bedtime stories over a social media live stream.
She calls it "Tucked-in Tuesdays."
Those students who tune in get reading points.
George began the program back in December in an effort to raise the school's low reading scores.
