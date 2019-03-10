Education

Principal wears pajamas, streams bedtime stories on social media

Principal wears pajamas, streams bedtime stories on social media. Nydia Han reports during Action News at 10 a.m. on March 10, 2019.

A Texas elementary school teacher is taking a creative approach to getting her students more interested in reading.

Once a week, Belinda George puts on pajama's and reads bedtime stories over a social media live stream.

She calls it "Tucked-in Tuesdays."

Those students who tune in get reading points.

George began the program back in December in an effort to raise the school's low reading scores.

