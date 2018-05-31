EDUCATION

Protest outside Philadelphia school demanding better conditions for learning

EMBED </>More Videos

Parents picket Philly school demanding better conditions: as seen on Action News at 4 p.m., May 31, 2018. (WPVI)

NORTHEAST PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
A picket line formed outside of a Northeast Philadelphia school in an effort to bring attention to problems they say are plaguing the place of learning.

Parents, teachers and others held signs outside the Robert Pollock Public School on Welsh Road this morning.

Their signs read: "we want a principal who cares" and "we want art, literature and music."

Parents say they want better conditions for their children to learn.

"We are out here to demand a new principal," said parent Rachel Jones. "We need a change in leadership. Mr. Dante Wilson has been here for five years and this school has gone consistently downhill."

This protest comes on the heels of a story Action News first reported this weekend.

Philadelphia police officer Sammie Sanchez had donated more than a dozen iPads to the school.

But they allegedly sat unused for a year before being returned to him.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
educationphilly newsprotestiPadphiladelphia school district
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
EDUCATION
Teacher pens back-to-school rap to inspire students
Move-in day for thousands of students at Temple and Penn
Back-to-school: Three things kindergartners should know
Bensalem details school safety plans ahead of upcoming academic year
Philly guidebook for new teachers introduces slang, stresses relationship building
More Education
Top Stories
Woman found strangled in Ardmore apartment
Mollie Tibbetts died from 'multiple sharp force injuries': Autopsy
Police: Assault rifle used in killings of 2 men in Kensington
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
2nd teen arrested in murder of high school star athlete Kristian Marche
Eagles D-Line squeezes into Uber in hilarious photo
Hurricane Lane soaks Hawaii: PHOTOS
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Show More
Officials meet with family of man killed in police-involved shooting
School bus driver facing charges for endangering students
Police: Suspect sought for string of robberies in NE Philadelphia
Do you know this woman found wandering in Winslow?
Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist Ed King dead at 68
More News