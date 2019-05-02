Key of David Church protesters disrupt 'Hawk-A-Palooza' at St. Joe's University

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The group has been known for staging scream fests on campuses using megaphones. They claim they want to save people's souls, but they are seen by many as a hate group.Their latest target: Saint Joseph's University where students were supposed to be in a celebratory mood.About 200 St. Joe's students were celebrating what's known here as 'Hawk-A-Palooza,' marking the last day of classes before finals. That's when Pastor Aden Rusfeldt, his wife Mary and their small group of Key of David Church protestors with megaphones showed up."You better wake up," screamed Mary Rusfeldt thru the megaphone.Pastor Aden Rusfeldt says they picked St. Joe's today "because all those pedophile priests in Pennsylvania.""And that's a major problem, sir," added Aden.Rusfeldt admits he was once a sinner himself, accused by the feds in 2016 of currency trade fraud and ordered to pay over two million in restitution and almost a million in fines. On Wednesday, his group showed up preaching against gangster rappers, rock 'n' roll freaks, gays, Muslims, Jews and so-called Christians."Are you saying that this institution and these students are fake Christians?" asked reporter Dann Cuellar."Yes" she answered."But how can you say that?" Cuellar continued."Listen to the music that they're playing, it's wicked." said Rusfeldt."But what's wicked about it?" Cuellar asked.Rusfeldt responded, "You obviously are going to go to hell too sir."The spectacle obviously did not sit well with St Joe's students."A really ignorant by a group of individuals who have a lot of hate in their lives and they feel a need to share it," said freshman Stephen O' Malley.Sophomore Emily Cherival said, "I think it's extremely rude and disrespectful to the culture that we have here at school. We are a loving community and to have this hate and bigotry come to our school really shows how strong we are as a community.""They totally crashed our Palooza which I think is sad because this is supposed to be a day of fun. Instead we're fighting inequality and sexism and homophobia," said freshman Megan Piasecki.Although there has been violence when the Key of David protestors show up, students kept their cool.St. Joe's security and police kept things from getting out of hand.