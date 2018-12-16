Psychologist says pushing your child to receive straight A's is a mistake

A local psychologist has sparked a debate after writing an article in the New York Times.He says pushing your child to get straight A's is a mistake.Adam Grant is a professor at Wharton here in Philadelphia.In his article, he writes that it's wrong to make a child think that getting one B means their lives are over.Grant says underachieving a little in school could actually prepare you to overachieve in life.Some readers of Grant's article disagree.Some commented saying it's not a bad thing to strive for A's, and if that doesn't happen, then at least you know you tried.Another person wrote straight A's may not matter if you come from middle to upper-class families, but if you're a low-income family you need to get the best grades you can to get ahead.------