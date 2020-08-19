Back To School: Radnor, Springfield Montco school boards vote for all-virtual after lengthy meetings

It was just before 1:30 a.m. Wednesday when the Radnor Township School District passed a motion to start all-virtual, scrapping the hybrid model it announced in July.
The meeting lasted more than six hours.
According to the Board of Directors, Radnor's plan is the district will start all-virtual through October 9. On September 22, there will be a special board meeting where they will look at the metrics and select a reentry plan for families that could begin on October 12 or sooner.
The motion passed by the board with a vote of 5-4.
While late Tuesday night, the Springfield Township School District in Montgomery County also approved an all-virtual start during a four-hour meeting.
Several student-athletes from the Springfield district rallied earlier in the night, trying to convince school officials to allow fall sports.