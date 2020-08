Back To School: Radnor, Springfield Montco school boards vote for all-virtual start after lengthy meetings

EMBED >More News Videos The Chester County Health Department is recommending that all schools in the county, as well as in Delaware County, start virtual.

RADNOR TWP., Pennsylvania -- Two area school districts voted on plans to start the school year with all virtual learning after lengthy meetings.It was just before 1:30 a.m. Wednesday when the Radnor Township School District passed a motion to start all-virtual, scrapping the hybrid model it announced in July.The meeting lasted more than six hours According to the Board of Directors, Radnor's plan is the district will start all-virtual through October 9. On September 22, there will be a special board meeting where they will look at the metrics and select a reentry plan for families that could begin on October 12 or sooner.The motion passed by the board with a vote of 5-4.While late Tuesday night, the Springfield Township School District in Montgomery County also approved an all-virtual start during a four-hour meeting. Several student-athletes from the Springfield district rallied earlier in the night , trying to convince school officials to allow fall sports.