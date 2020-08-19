Education

Back To School: Radnor, Springfield Montco school boards vote for all-virtual start after lengthy meetings

RADNOR TWP., Pennsylvania -- Two area school districts voted on plans to start the school year with all virtual learning after lengthy meetings.

It was just before 1:30 a.m. Wednesday when the Radnor Township School District passed a motion to start all-virtual, scrapping the hybrid model it announced in July.

RELATED: Chester County Health Department recommends schools to start virtually, in Delco too
EMBED More News Videos

The Chester County Health Department is recommending that all schools in the county, as well as in Delaware County, start virtual.



The meeting lasted more than six hours.

According to the Board of Directors, Radnor's plan is the district will start all-virtual through October 9. On September 22, there will be a special board meeting where they will look at the metrics and select a reentry plan for families that could begin on October 12 or sooner.

The motion passed by the board with a vote of 5-4.

While late Tuesday night, the Springfield Township School District in Montgomery County also approved an all-virtual start during a four-hour meeting.

Several student-athletes from the Springfield district rallied earlier in the night, trying to convince school officials to allow fall sports.
EMBED More News Videos

Students and parents rallied in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania over a possible decision to suspend school sports this fall.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationradnor townshipspringfield township (montgomery county)back to schoolschool boardcoronavirusteachersstudents
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Philly police commissioner pushing for stricter gun laws
Gunman kills 1 firing into group; 11 shot on Tuesday night
Woman killed in Hunting Park domestic dispute: Police
Video captures hit-and-run vehicle that struck boy: Police
Falling power lines spark fire burning for hours in North Texas
Pleasantville student athlete tests positive for COVID-19
Montco students rally to save sports this fall: 'Let us play'
Show More
Officials investigate stabbing at popular N.J. water park
Trump campaign sues NJ over mail-in ballots
Local representatives deliver keynote speeches during DNC
Jill Biden gets personal about family's challenges at DNC | WATCH
Cancer-causing pesticides lurking in park soil, group says
More TOP STORIES News