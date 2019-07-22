Read by 4th is a citywide coalition of parents and partners making the promise to protect every child's right to read, and to get all children reading on grade-level by 4th grade.
For FamiliesWhy reading by 4th grade matters.
Students who start 4th grade struggling with reading and writing are more likely to stay or fall further behind. This is because until the start of 4th grade, classroom instruction is focused on teaching our children how to read. Afterwards, it's focused on using reading to teach other subjects. Sign up for more info from Read by 4th
Life is full of teachable moments.
What we do as parents and other loving grownups can make all the difference. And what we're talking about doesn't take extra money, or even more time.
Experts say little changes we make in our children's lives can make really big changes in getting them to the read-by-4th the milestone.
Only recently have most of us learned that reading by 4th is another critical milestone for our children. Students who start 4th grade reading and writing well have a much better chance ofdoing well in school through high school and graduating on time.
Print out these tips on how you can make a reading promise to your child!
Select your child's age to be linked to some guided tips on how to keep your child's reading on track!
