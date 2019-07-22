Education

Read by 4th

EMBED More News Videos

Make a reading promise with your child with Read by 4th.




FOUNDING PARTNER





Read by 4th is a citywide coalition of parents and partners making the promise to protect every child's right to read, and to get all children reading on grade-level by 4th grade.


For Families

Why reading by 4th grade matters.
Students who start 4th grade struggling with reading and writing are more likely to stay or fall further behind. This is because until the start of 4th grade, classroom instruction is focused on teaching our children how to read. Afterwards, it's focused on using reading to teach other subjects. Sign up for more info from Read by 4th

Life is full of teachable moments.
What we do as parents and other loving grownups can make all the difference. And what we're talking about doesn't take extra money, or even more time.

Experts say little changes we make in our children's lives can make really big changes in getting them to the read-by-4th the milestone.
Only recently have most of us learned that reading by 4th is another critical milestone for our children. Students who start 4th grade reading and writing well have a much better chance ofdoing well in school through high school and graduating on time.


Print out these tips on how you can make a reading promise to your child!



Select your child's age to be linked to some guided tips on how to keep your child's reading on track!



Subscribe to newsletters by Read by 4th
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationwells fargo
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather: Strong Storms, Flooding Downpours Today
Olivieri gets 37 years to life in murders of 2 South Philly teens
Stolen school bus at scene of police-involved shooting on bridge
Police: Husband, wife dead in nursing home murder-suicide
WATCH: President Trump drops in on MAGA-themed wedding to chants of 'USA'
Video of Tom Brady jumping off cliff with daughter stirs controversy
Philadelphia refinery files for bankruptcy after explosion and fire
Show More
Man murdered while walking dog in Strawberry Mansion
Caught on camera: Naked man walks into store to buy coffee
Explosive device damages Chinese take-out restaurant
Equifax to pay up to $700 million in breach settlement
School threatens to place kids in foster care over unpaid lunch money
More TOP STORIES News