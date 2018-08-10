EDUCATION

New law makes recess mandatory at New Jersey elementary schools

FILE

TRENTON, N.J. --
Young students in New Jersey schools are now guaranteed at least 20 minutes a day of recess.

Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy signed a measure Friday that requires students in kindergarten through fifth grade to get the break from classwork each day.

Lawmakers say recess allows younger students time to cultivate social skills and could improve their readiness to learn.

The measure calls for holding recess outside if feasible.

Under the law, students may not be denied recess for any reason, unless they violate a school district's code of conduct.

The legislation dates back to 2010. It was previously pocket vetoed by Republican Gov. Chris Christie in 2016.

The legislation takes effect immediately.

-----
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
educationnew jerseyschoolhealthhealthcheckNew Jersey
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
EDUCATION
Teen overcomes incredible odds to become valedictorian, attend college
Strategies for a smooth transition from summer to school
Children practice reading with Voorhees library cat
Dollar Tree to give away school supplies to military families
More Education
Top Stories
Police: Armed and dangerous prisoner escapes custody
Police: Passenger pulls gun on trooper, driver flees
New details in fatal police-involved shooting in South Philadelphia
Man shot, killed after youth football practice at Millville school
2 injured in helicopter crash near Ocean City airport
Pa. man sought for threats, including one to Trump
Statue of former Mayor Frank Rizzo to stay put for now
'Philly Free Streets' returns this weekend
Show More
Septic truck plunges into backyard pool in Lancaster Co.
Basketball coach from Philly pleads not guilty in fatal punch
Pleasantville principal allegedly had child porn on school computer
New surveillance video in North Philly drive-by shooting; vigil held
VIDEO: Teen seriously injured when she was pushed off bridge
More News