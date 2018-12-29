U.S. & WORLD

Report: Teachers quitting jobs at fastest rate on record

Teachers and other public education employees, such as psychologists and janitors, are quitting their jobs at the fastest rate on record.

That's according to a Wall Street Journal report.

Historically low unemployment has given American workers confidence that they can quit their jobs and find something better.

Quitting among public educators stands out because the field is one where stability is viewed as a perk and longevity is often rewarded.

