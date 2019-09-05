Education

Ribbon cutting for new Delaware County Intermediate Unit Aston Campus

ASTON, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Officials cut the ribbon on a new school building for the Delaware County Intermediate Unit in Aston, Delaware County on Wednesday.

Administrators, board members, staff and students came out to celebrate the realization of a plan seven years in the making.

"The Board and administrators embarked upon the mission to build a new facility that would allow us to not only provide cutting-edge programs to prepare students for a 21st century job market, but also to provide the best services possible in the best environment possible," stated Dr. Maria Edelberg, Executive Director.

The plan was to enhance and expand the original building to include improved security systems, improvement and expansion of meeting facilities, and technology, and building upgrades to allow for state-of-the-art educational programming.

The Aston campus now houses an Early Childhood Education program, Career and Technical School, as well as school-age student services.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationeducationschool
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Suspects wanted for stealing $11,000 from man in Collingdale
A rare two-headed rattlesnake found in New Jersey
Fire company shut down after member tries to join extremist group
Dorian upgraded to Cat 3 strength; death toll rises to 20
Police: Teens attack KOP Mall worker, steal SUV, crash into SEPTA bus
NJ man accused of using online dating to scam $2M from victims
Philadelphia man from Bahamas making plea for resources
Show More
Pharmacist copes with grief by combating opioid addiction
3 teens arrested, 1 sought for Berks County gun store theft
AccuWeather: Isolated Storms Tonight, Cooler Thursday
Jersey shore prepares for Dorian's impact
Harmful algae bloom found in New Jersey
More TOP STORIES News