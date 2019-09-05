Ribbon cutting for new Delaware County Intermediate Unit Aston Campus

ASTON, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Officials cut the ribbon on a new school building for the Delaware County Intermediate Unit in Aston, Delaware County on Wednesday.Administrators, board members, staff and students came out to celebrate the realization of a plan seven years in the making."The Board and administrators embarked upon the mission to build a new facility that would allow us to not only provide cutting-edge programs to prepare students for a 21st century job market, but also to provide the best services possible in the best environment possible," stated Dr. Maria Edelberg, Executive Director.The plan was to enhance and expand the original building to include improved security systems, improvement and expansion of meeting facilities, and technology, and building upgrades to allow for state-of-the-art educational programming.The Aston campus now houses an Early Childhood Education program, Career and Technical School, as well as school-age student services.