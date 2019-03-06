Rider University dean resigns over decision against Chick-fil-A on campus

MERCER COUNTY, N.J. (WPVI) -- A dean at Rider University in Mercer County, New Jersey, has resigned, over the school's decision to not consider bringing a Chick-fil-A franchise to campus.The rift is over the fast-food chain's opposition to LGBT rights.Cynthia Newman, the former dean of Rider's College of Business Administration, says her views as a Christian align with Chick-fil-A's.But the school says the views of the chain's owners do not align with their goal to foster an inclusive environment.Over the years the company has donated millions to groups that oppose same-sex marriageNewman is no longer a dean, but remains a member of the faculty.-----