Rowan University speaks out against hate speech after protest

A message from President Houshmand. pic.twitter.com/SKY63IBzVb — Rowan University (@RowanUniversity) April 4, 2019

A message from SGA President in response to the protest on campus today. (@RowanSGA) pic.twitter.com/lh3di3zW7o — Rowan University (@RowanUniversity) April 4, 2019

GLASSBORO, N.J. (WPVI) -- Rowan University officials have spoke out against hate speech after a protest on campus drew the ire of students.The demonstration occurred Thursday on the Glassboro, New Jersey campus. Protesters appeared to be holding anti-gay signs.The university said two students were arrested for throwing sodas at the protesters.University President Ali Houshmand released a statement to the community on social media, reacting to the incident. It was titled "Responding to hate."It read in part, "Rowan is obligated as a public institution to allow freedom of expression, but we do not endorse or condone hate speech in any form."Houshmand statement continued, "Rowan University is committed to providing a safe and inclusive environment for all members of the community and rejects the abhorrent sentiments expressed by the protesters.""Today, many of us had the opportunity to stand against hate. I am proud of who we are."Rbrey Duane Singleton, the Student Government Association president, also released a statement."We've been standing in the face of hate today, and many in our community have been standing against hate their entire lives. Let's be bigger and turn our backs on hate. If we don't give prejudice and bigotry our attention or power, it WILL leave. Let's continue to spread love, inclusivity and pride everywhere we go, on and off campus," Singleton said.