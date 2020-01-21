Education

Rutgers University set to name its first-ever African-American president

NEW BRUNSWICK, New Jersey -- Rutgers University is set to make history with its first-ever African-American president.

A vote of approval is expected from the Rutgers Board of Governors on Tuesday that would name Dr. Jonathan Holloway the next president of the university.

Holloway, 52, would become the first African-American to hold the distinguished title of Rutgers President.

Holloway is the current provost of Northwestern University.

The former Stanford football player and dean of Yale College would replace Robert Barchi, who plans to step down at the end of the year.
educationnew jerseyeducationafrican americansrutgers university
