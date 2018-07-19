EDUCATION

Rutgers to increase tuition by 2.3 percent

EMBED </>More Videos

Rutgers to increase tuition by 2.3 percent. Rick Williams reports during Action News at 12 p.m. on July 19, 2018. (WPVI)

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J. --
Rutgers University has approved a tuition increase for the upcoming school year.

The university's board of governors voted Wednesday to raise tuition and fees by 2.3 percent, or about $337.

This increase means the average in-state undergraduate student at its New Brunswick campus will pay about $27,681 for the upcoming school year.

Tuition rose 1.85 percent last year, 1.7 percent in 2016 and about 2 percent in 2015 and 2014.

Kathy Dettloff, the university's vice president of financial planning and budgeting, says financial aid will offset the increase for the majority of students.

University President Robert Barchi says Rutgers is facing "significant financial challenges" and must make "difficult choices" to keep tuition increases low.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
educationnew jersey newscollegerutgers universitytuitionNew Brunswick
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
EDUCATION
6abc Internship Opportunities
Eager students fill the new Mighty Writers Center in Camden
Murphy unveils details of 4.3 percent increase in school aid
Pa. Attorney General to examine Temple business school scandal
More Education
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Baby born prematurely dies after mother's 911 calls go unanswered
Olympic figure skater stabbed to death
Report: Legalizing marijuana in Pa. could add $500M in tax revenue
4 injured in explosion at Army depot in central Pa.
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Police: Woman driving drunk hits, injures teen sister
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
Show More
2 people jump from burning home in Lawncrest
Police: Machete-wielding man subdued after standoff at home
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
Man steals car from date to go on another date
AccuWeather: Sunny and Nice Today, Unsettled This Weekend
More News