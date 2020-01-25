Education

Iowa school district skipping Valentine's Day for 'Give Love' parties

WAUKEE, Iowa -- Not everyone is in love with Valentine's Day.

A school district in Iowa is no longer celebrating the holiday.

Instead the Waukee Community School District tells WHO-DT that it plans to hold what's called "Give Love" parties in the spring.

"Our motto in Waukee is 'give love,'" said Amy Varcoe, the district's community director. "And so a lot of what will happen in our buildings on that day are cards for retirement communities, our law enforcement, police, fire, military and teaching our students how to give back in a big way."

The decision was based on community and educator input.

Varcoe said the feedback shows fewer families in the area embrace the holiday, which can also be time-consuming for teachers.

Ultimately, the district said it hopes the parties will be more inclusive than traditional Valentine's Day celebrations.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationiowaholidayvalentine's dayschoolsloveu.s. & worldteachersstudents
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
1 dead, 3 injured in Pennsville crash
Hit-and-run crash kills man on Broad Street
Deadly crash on Vine Street Expressway kills 1, injures 2
Impeachment trial: Lawyer says Dems want to 'overturn' last election
AccuWeather: Rain, Some Heavy
Coronavirus kills 41, sickens 1,200 as more countries report cases
US company working toward developing coronavirus vaccine
Show More
Girl Scout creates cover of Lizzo song to help sell cookies
Man steals car at airport with mother, baby still inside
NYPD officer dad, fiancee arrested in death of 8-year-old boy
Police looking for suspect who robbed bank and deli in Center City
Florida man's $500K home turned into multicolored mess
More TOP STORIES News