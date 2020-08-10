coronavirus illinois

School district says no pajamas, hats for online classes amid coronavirus pandemic

SPRINGFIELD, Illinois -- The school district in Illinois' capital city has updated its school dress code policy for remote learning, saying students can't wear pajama pants, slippers or hats while on camera when classes start this month.

Springfield Public Schools officials said they hope students approach online classes the same way they would attending classes in person and that means following a dress code that also bars hoods, sunglasses and bandannas, among other things. The district said students should also be "sitting up out of bed preferably at a desk or table" during remote learning, according to its school manual.

"The expectation is that the dress code is upheld," Jason Wind, director of school support, recently told school board members. "We don't need students in pajamas and all those other things while on their Zoom conferences."

School officials said the policy changes were developed with teachers, administrators and parents.

SEE ALSO: Nearly 100,000 children tested positive for COVID-19 in last 2 weeks of July, a 40 percent increase
EMBED More News Videos



However, some parents disagreed with the rules.

"I made the decision for my kids to be at home and I don't really see how any district can come in and say what my kid can't wear in my house. I don't think they have any right to say what happens in my house," parent Elizabeth Ballinger told WCIA-TV. "I think they have enough to worry about as opposed to what the kids are wearing. They need to make sure they're getting educated."

Roughly 14,000 students attend Springfield schools. Classes start Aug. 31 with a combination of online and in-person classes.

School officials said they don't intend for the rules to be punitive when it comes to what students wear, particularly during a pandemic.

"If there is a specific concern as it relates to dress code, we will address it individually with the student and their family," district spokeswoman Bree Hankins said in a statement.

RELATED: Parents flood doctors' offices with back to school questions
EMBED More News Videos

Parents and staff continue to question the safety of re-entering schools as COVID-19 cases continue to surge just days ahead of class.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationillinoisback to schoolcoronaviruscoronavirus illinoiscoronavirus outbreakcoronavirus pandemicpublic schoolu.s. & worldcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS ILLINOIS
Grief Gate highlights magnitude of loss to COVID-19
75-year-old veteran survives COVID-19, but loses son to virus
Ding dong ditch returns with a positive twist
Aurora nurse expresses regret for bar visit without mask
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Nearly 100,000 kids got COVID-19 in last 2 weeks of July
Massive fire burns Rachael Ray's upstate NY home
Chicago looting devastates downtown, over 100 arrested
Baltimore explosion levels 3 homes; 1 killed, several injured
Driver crashes into boathouse on Kelly Drive
Man shot, stabbed in his SW Philadelphia home
Managing the emotions of 'back to school' during the pandemic
Show More
AccuWeather: Turning Up The Heat
Boy,11, wounded in triple shooting in Grays Ferry
In-person instruction begins at Cheyney University, despite opposition
Trump's aides asked SD gov if his face could be added to Mount Rushmore: report
Israeli jeweler makes $1.5M gold COVID-19 face mask
More TOP STORIES News