School in South Philadelphia placed on lockdown after shots fired

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Officials say the McDaniel School in South Philadelphia has been placed on lockdown after shots were fired in the area.

Police received a call around 12:44 p.m. Wednesday for multiple gunshots in the area of South Bonsall and Mifflin streets.

Officers arrived to find a vehicle with bullet holes and a window shot out.

Police say no victim was found.

