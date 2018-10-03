School in South Philadelphia placed on lockdown after shots fired

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --Officials say the McDaniel School in South Philadelphia has been placed on lockdown after shots were fired in the area.
Police received a call around 12:44 p.m. Wednesday for multiple gunshots in the area of South Bonsall and Mifflin streets.
Officers arrived to find a vehicle with bullet holes and a window shot out.
Police say no victim was found.
