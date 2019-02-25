Schools experiment with 'rough play zones' at recess

In Canada, when it comes to recess and playground time some elementary schools are experimenting with the idea of letting their students play rough.While pushing and shoving is often frowned upon in the schoolyard, at least two schools in Quebec are experimenting with the idea of letting the kids get a little physical.These pilot projects will set up supervised 'rough play' zones in the schoolyard.This is a space where students can shove, grab and wrestle, just as long as they follow the rules.Participation has to be voluntary and there's no kicking, hitting, biting, or throwing objects.The idea is to let some students, who may be considered a little more rambunctious, to get their energy out.-----