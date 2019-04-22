Education

Schools in Alabama may soon be required to recite the Pledge of Allegiance

Lawmakers in Alabama may soon require schools to begin the day with students reciting the Pledge of Allegiance.

The state house of representatives voted unanimously to require all public schools, grade K-12, to recite the pledge every morning.

Lawmakers said they thought the requirement was necessary because some students don't even know the pledge because they don't recite it regularly.

While schools will be required to do the pledge, students don't have to participate as the First Amendment also prohibits the government from compelling speech.
