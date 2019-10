The Upper Darby High School is currently in lockdown. There is NO active threat.



All available UD police officers and detectives are on location and investigating. — Upper Darby Police (@UDPolice) October 3, 2019

UPPER DARBY TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Upper Darby High School was placed on lockdown Thursday morning due to a threat made on social media, according to school officials.It was not immediately clear what prompted the lockdown at about 9:25, but there was no "active threat," police said in a tweet.In a statement, officials said all students and staff were safe and secure.The investigation is ongoing.