Some Drexel students scrambling after housing falls through

Some Drexel University students are now scrambling to find a place to live for the fall semester.This, despite having on-campus housing secured as recently as 48 hours ago.The family of one third-year student who had been assigned to a suite in Canaris Hall learned all four upperclassmen would have to find other rooms.Kennedy Jackman of Cheltenham, also a third-year student, got the rude awakening email as well."Basically it just flat-out said 'your housing is canceled," she said.Drexel did provide students with links to several privately operated housing complexes, including one called Drexel Crossroads and another called the Summit."First I went to the Drexel affiliates, the Summit, and they were all filled within four hours as we were all scrambling to find a place," said Jackman.Drexel did not provide someone to be interviewed, instead issuing a statement saying it provides housing for upperclassmen as space is available."Drexel is working with 74 upper-class students who could not be accommodated in university housing due to demand.""It is upsetting. It's really sad because I love Drexel, I love being here, I would not want to go to any other school. The fact they're doing this to me, as someone who is loyal to them, is really sad," said Jackman.Those Drexel-affiliated housing complexes would not comment on availability or price.------