Some Drexel students scrambling after housing falls through

Some Drexel students scrambling after housing falls through. John Rawlins reports during Action News at 6pm on July 27, 2018. (WPVI)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Some Drexel University students are now scrambling to find a place to live for the fall semester.

This, despite having on-campus housing secured as recently as 48 hours ago.

The family of one third-year student who had been assigned to a suite in Canaris Hall learned all four upperclassmen would have to find other rooms.

Kennedy Jackman of Cheltenham, also a third-year student, got the rude awakening email as well.

"Basically it just flat-out said 'your housing is canceled," she said.

Drexel did provide students with links to several privately operated housing complexes, including one called Drexel Crossroads and another called the Summit.

"First I went to the Drexel affiliates, the Summit, and they were all filled within four hours as we were all scrambling to find a place," said Jackman.

Drexel did not provide someone to be interviewed, instead issuing a statement saying it provides housing for upperclassmen as space is available.

"Drexel is working with 74 upper-class students who could not be accommodated in university housing due to demand."

"It is upsetting. It's really sad because I love Drexel, I love being here, I would not want to go to any other school. The fact they're doing this to me, as someone who is loyal to them, is really sad," said Jackman.

Those Drexel-affiliated housing complexes would not comment on availability or price.

