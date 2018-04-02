SCHOOL CLOSINGS

Some Montco schools to open 2 hours late Monday

A number of school districts in Montgomery County are on a 2-hour delay due to the expected snowfall Monday morning.

Central Montco Technical High School (Montgomery) - Opening 2 hours late.

Congregation Or Ami Nursery School (Montgomery) - Opening 2 hours late.
Lakeside School (Montgomery) - Opening 2 hours late.
Norristown Area School District (Montgomery) - Opening 2 hours late.
Palisades School District (Bucks) - Opening 2 hours late.

Upper Merion Area School (Montgomery) - Opening 2 hours late.
