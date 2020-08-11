Some Pennsylvania school districts to adjust reopening plans under new state recommendations

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf's administration has issued new health recommendations that are now causing some school district leaders to adjust instructional plans for the upcoming school year.Wolf's administration announced new recommendations Monday about how to districts should safely reopen.The administration has been under pressure to give more health guidelines, but some state republicans said the recommendations are too little too late.The guidelines are based on the seven-day rate of transmission in each county, according to the Wolf administration.Those rates are grouped into three categories: low, moderate and substantial risk of community transmission.For areas with low transmission rates, districts could adopt a combination of remote learning at home and in-person.Most of Pennsylvania's 500 school districts will be in the moderate category.This means the moderately affected areas are recommended to have kids do a mix of learning virtually at home and on-campus or to stay home 100 percent of the time.Then there is the "substantial" transmission rate in which the state health department recommends fully remote instruction."We remain committed to helping our school leaders make thoughtful decisions about the 2020-21 school year while helping Pennsylvania stem the tide of COVID-19 infections in our communities," said Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine. "From the beginning of this pandemic, we have said that decisions would be based on science and on data. These recommendations use that data to help schools make local decisions."